POV Shorts: The Changing Same

Season 32 Episode 201 | 24m 36s

In the Florida Panhandle lies the provincial town of Marianna, Florida, where one native resident runs a particular marathon in hopes of lifting the veil of racial terror caused by the town’s buried history.

Aired: 07/22/19

Expires: 07/21/23

Rating: NR

POV Shorts: The Changing Same

Video thumbnail: POV On Her Shoulders

POV

On Her Shoulders

A Yazidi survivor of genocide and sexual slavery tells her story to the United Nations.

S32 Ep5 | 1h 23m 1s

On Her Shoulders

S32 Ep5 | 1h 23m 1s

Video thumbnail: POV Bisbee '17

POV

Bisbee '17

A town commemorates the 100th anniversary of the deportation of 1,200 immigrant miners.

S32 Ep4 | 1h 50m 48s

Bisbee '17

S32 Ep4 | 1h 50m 48s

Video thumbnail: POV Call Her Ganda

POV

Call Her Ganda

Activists pursue justice for a Filipina transgender woman murdered by a U.S. Marine.

S32 Ep3 | 1h 23m 1s

Call Her Ganda

S32 Ep3 | 1h 23m 1s

Video thumbnail: POV The Gospel of EurekaPassport

POV

The Gospel of Eureka

A town of Christians and drag queens step into the spotlight to dismantle stereotypes.

S32 Ep2 | 1h 10m 39s

The Gospel of Eureka

S32 Ep2 | 1h 10m 39s

Video thumbnail: POV Roll Red RollPassport

POV

Roll Red Roll

Roll Red Roll exposes the culture at the root of high school sexual assault in America.

S32 Ep1 | 1h 18m 18s

Roll Red Roll

S32 Ep1 | 1h 18m 18s

