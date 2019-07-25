POV Shorts: The Changing Same
Season 32 Episode 201 | 24m 36s
In the Florida Panhandle lies the provincial town of Marianna, Florida, where one native resident runs a particular marathon in hopes of lifting the veil of racial terror caused by the town’s buried history.
Aired: 07/22/19
