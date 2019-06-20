Endeavour

Pylon

Season 6 Episode 1 | 1h 23m 2s

Endeavour returns to Oxford to investigate a murder of a schoolgirl. When he refuses to accept that the main suspect is guilty, Endeavour must uncover the truth and rescue the victim before it's too late.

Aired: 06/16/19

Expires: 06/30/19

Rating: NR

Video has closed captioning.

Problems Playing Video?

Closed Captioning

Funding for MASTERPIECE is provided by Viking and Raymond James with additional support from public television viewers and contributors to The MASTERPIECE Trust, created to help ensure the series’ future.

More Episodes

Video thumbnail: Endeavour DegüelloPassport

Endeavour

Degüello

A clue may help solve a crime that has haunted Endeavour and the team.

S6 Ep4 | 1h 22m 42s

Degüello

S6 Ep4 | 1h 22m 42s

Video thumbnail: Endeavour ConfectionPassport

Endeavour

Confection

A triple murder exposes the secrets of a village in the grip of deadly rumors.

S6 Ep3 | 1h 23m 2s

Confection

S6 Ep3 | 1h 23m 2s

Video thumbnail: Endeavour ApolloPassport

Endeavour

Apollo

Endeavour investigates a car accident that proves to be a murder.

S6 Ep2 | 1h 23m 2s

Apollo

S6 Ep2 | 1h 23m 2s

Video thumbnail: Endeavour Pylon

Now Showing

Endeavour

Pylon

Endeavour returns investigates a murder but doesn’t believe the main suspect is guilty.

S6 Ep1 | 1h 23m 2s

Pylon

S6 Ep1 | 1h 23m 2s

See All Episodes

Extras From This Episode

Video thumbnail: Endeavour Scene

Endeavour

Scene

See an exclusive scene from the Season 6 premiere.

Clip: S6 Ep1 | 54s

Scene

Clip: S6 Ep1 | 54s

See All Extras
Season 6: Everything You Need to Know

Preview

Season 6: Everything You Need to Know

Find Out!

Explore Masterpiece Shows

Masterpiece
Les Miserables
Unforgotten
Mrs. Wilson
Victoria
Poldark