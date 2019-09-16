American Masters

Raúl Juliá: The World’s a Stage

Season 33 Episode 10 | 1h 23m 32s

Explore a warm and revealing portrait of the charismatic, groundbreaking actor’s journey from his native Puerto Rico to the creative hotbed of 1960s New York City, to prominence on Broadway and in Hollywood. Filled with passion, determination and joy, Juliá’s brilliant and daring career was tragically cut short by his untimely death 25 years ago, at age 54.

Aired: 09/13/19

Expires: 10/11/19

Rating: TV-PG

Video has closed captioning.

Buy Now:

Watch Preview

Problems Playing Video?

Closed Captioning

Major support for American Masters is provided by AARP. Additional funding is provided by Rosalind P. Walter, The Philip and Janice Levin Foundation, Judith and Burton Resnick, Ellen and James S. Marcus, Lillian Goldman Programming Endowment, The Blanche & Irving Laurie Foundation, Vital Projects Fund, Cheryl and Philip Milstein Family, The André and Elizabeth Kertész Foundation, Lenore Hecht Foundation, Michael & Helen Schaffer Foundation, and public television viewers.

More Episodes

Video thumbnail: American Masters Raúl Juliá: The World’s a Stage

Now Showing

American Masters

Raúl Juliá: The World’s a Stage

Explore a versatile Puerto Rican actor whose work on stage & screen shook the world.

S33 Ep10 | 1h 23m 32s

Raúl Juliá: The World’s a Stage

S33 Ep10 | 1h 23m 32s

Video thumbnail: American Masters Worlds of Ursula K. Le GuinPassport

American Masters

Worlds of Ursula K. Le Guin

Explore the legacy of the feminist author who transformed U.S. literature with her science

S33 Ep9 | 53m 25s

Worlds of Ursula K. Le Guin

S33 Ep9 | 53m 25s

Video thumbnail: American Masters Terrence McNally: Every Act of LifePassport

American Masters

Terrence McNally: Every Act of Life

Explore four-time Tony-winning playwright Terrence McNally's work in theater.

S33 Ep8 | 1h 22m 18s

Terrence McNally: Every Act of Life

S33 Ep8 | 1h 22m 18s

Video thumbnail: American Masters Robert Shaw – Man of Many VoicesPassport

American Masters

Robert Shaw – Man of Many Voices

Trace the journey of one of America’s greatest choral music conductors.

S33 Ep7 | 53m 11s

Robert Shaw – Man of Many Voices

S33 Ep7 | 53m 11s

Video thumbnail: American Masters Garry Winogrand: All Things are PhotographablePassport

American Masters

Garry Winogrand: All Things are Photographable

Discover the life and work of Garry Winogrand.

S33 Ep6 | 1h 23m 11s

Garry Winogrand: All Things are Photographable

S33 Ep6 | 1h 23m 11s

Video thumbnail: American Masters Joseph Pulitzer: Voice of the PeoplePassport

American Masters

Joseph Pulitzer: Voice of the People

Discover the man behind the award.

S33 Ep5 | 1h 24m 17s

Joseph Pulitzer: Voice of the People

S33 Ep5 | 1h 24m 17s

Video thumbnail: American Masters Holly Near: Singing for Our LivesPassport

American Masters

Holly Near: Singing for Our Lives

Experience the power of song in the struggle for equality through feminist Holly Near.

S33 Ep4 | 53m 51s

Holly Near: Singing for Our Lives

S33 Ep4 | 53m 51s

Video thumbnail: American Masters Charley Pride: I’m Just Me

American Masters

Charley Pride: I’m Just Me

Follow the country music superstar’s journey from segregated Mississippi to Nashville.

S33 Ep3 | 53m 11s

Charley Pride: I’m Just Me

S33 Ep3 | 53m 11s

Video thumbnail: American Masters Sammy Davis, Jr.: I’ve Gotta Be MePassport

American Masters

Sammy Davis, Jr.: I’ve Gotta Be Me

The first major film documentary of the life and art of entertainer Sammy Davis Jr.

S33 Ep2 | 1h 39m 32s

Sammy Davis, Jr.: I’ve Gotta Be Me

S33 Ep2 | 1h 39m 32s

Video thumbnail: American Masters Decoding WatsonPassport

American Masters

Decoding Watson

Scientist James Watson, the man behind the Double Helix, confronts his complex legacy.

S33 Ep1 | 1h 23m 26s

Decoding Watson

S33 Ep1 | 1h 23m 26s

See All Episodes

Extras From This Episode

Video thumbnail: American Masters How Raúl Juliá got his sister into Studio 54

American Masters

How Raúl Juliá got his sister into Studio 54

Maria Eugenia Juliá talks about trying to get into Studio 54 with "Raúl from Dracula."

Clip: S33 Ep10 | 1m 27s

How Raúl Juliá got his sister into Studio 54

Clip: S33 Ep10 | 1m 27s

Video thumbnail: American Masters Rita Moreno & Edward James Olmos on the discrimination

American Masters

Rita Moreno & Edward James Olmos on the discrimination

Despite Raúl Juliá's talents, opportunities for Latino actors were scarce.

Clip: S33 Ep10 | 2m 6s

Rita Moreno & Edward James Olmos on the discrimination

Clip: S33 Ep10 | 2m 6s

Video thumbnail: American Masters Ben DeJesus Sheds Light on Latino Stories

American Masters

Ben DeJesus Sheds Light on Latino Stories

Director Ben DeJesus discusses the importance of Raúl Juliá's story and cultural impact.

Clip: S33 Ep10 | 1m 50s

Ben DeJesus Sheds Light on Latino Stories

Clip: S33 Ep10 | 1m 50s

Video thumbnail: American Masters Raúl Juliá and Meryl Streep Go Head-to-Head

American Masters

Raúl Juliá and Meryl Streep Go Head-to-Head

Raúl Juliá and Meryl Streep mesmerize in the 1978 production of The Taming of the Shrew.

Clip: S33 Ep10 | 3m

Raúl Juliá and Meryl Streep Go Head-to-Head

Clip: S33 Ep10 | 3m

Video thumbnail: American Masters Raúl Juliá: The World’s a Stage Preview

American Masters

Raúl Juliá: The World’s a Stage Preview

Explore the life of a versatile Puerto Rican actor whose performances shook the world.

Preview: S33 Ep10 | 1m 1s

Raúl Juliá: The World’s a Stage Preview

Preview: S33 Ep10 | 1m 1s

Video thumbnail: American Masters How Raúl Juliá Influenced Esai Morales

American Masters

How Raúl Juliá Influenced Esai Morales

Morales reflects on Raúl Juliá's craft and discipline as an actor.

Clip: S33 Ep10 | 1m 3s

How Raúl Juliá Influenced Esai Morales

Clip: S33 Ep10 | 1m 3s

Video thumbnail: American Masters Edward James Olmos on Raúl Juliá

American Masters

Edward James Olmos on Raúl Juliá

Edward James Olmos recalls watching Raúl Juliá perform Shakespeare on tabletops.

Clip: S33 Ep10 | 1m 37s

Edward James Olmos on Raúl Juliá

Clip: S33 Ep10 | 1m 37s

Video thumbnail: American Masters Inside Look | Raúl Juliá

American Masters

Inside Look | Raúl Juliá

Get an inside look at Raúl Juliá: The World’s a Stage from American Masters and VOCES.

Preview: S33 Ep10 | 2m 5s

Inside Look | Raúl Juliá

Preview: S33 Ep10 | 2m 5s

See All Extras
#InspiringWomanPBS

Watch & Share Your Story

#InspiringWomanPBS

Watch & Share

You Might Also Like

American Experience
Secrets of the Dead
Origin of Everything
Country Music
Seize and Secure: The Battle for La Fière
The Greeks