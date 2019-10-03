Wild Metropolis

Residents

From pythons in Bangkok to otters in Singapore, cities may seem unlikely havens for wildlife, but for animals able to adapt, the urban world is filled with opportunity.

Discover the extraordinary ways wildlife is making itself at home in the world’s cities.

Flying Foxes Rehydrate in Adelaide’s River Torrens

In searing heat flying foxes grab a lifesaving drink from Adelaide’s River Torrens.

Macaques in Thailand Raid a Moving Car for Food

The "Mafia" troop of macaques know the best spots in town to grab a bite to eat.

An Otter Family in Singapore Move Den for the First Time

An otter family navigate across Singapore as they move den for the first time.

The Largest Long-Eared Owl Roost in the World

Explore the largest long-eared owl roost in the world in Kikinda town square, Serbia.

