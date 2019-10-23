Retro Report on PBS

Public housing influenced by a 1970s experiment. Newborn tests are a legacy of a boy who spent life in a bubble. Head injuries in pro sports. Too few people (not too many) is a problem.  Andy Borowitz takes on Space Force.

Aired: 10/22/19

Expires: 10/06/26

Rating: TV-14

Video thumbnail: Retro Report on PBS May The Space Force Be With You | Andy Borowitz

Retro Report on PBS

May The Space Force Be With You | Andy Borowitz

Andy Borowitz takes a look at the sci-fi origins of Donald Trump’s Space Force program.

Ep6 | 4m 37s

May The Space Force Be With You | Andy Borowitz

Ep6 | 4m 37s

Video thumbnail: Retro Report on PBS The ZIP Code Advantage

Retro Report on PBS

The ZIP Code Advantage

A new approach to reducing poverty has its roots in a 1970s public housing experiment.

Ep6 | 12m 58s

The ZIP Code Advantage

Ep6 | 12m 58s

Video thumbnail: Retro Report on PBS Hard Risks for Athletes

Retro Report on PBS

Hard Risks for Athletes

As concussions plague football, are there lessons from earlier concerns about boxing?

Ep6 | 11m 51s

Hard Risks for Athletes

Ep6 | 11m 51s

Video thumbnail: Retro Report on PBS A Life in a Bubble

Retro Report on PBS

A Life in a Bubble

The surprising medical legacy of David Vetter, the boy in the bubble.

Ep6 | 11m 39s

A Life in a Bubble

Ep6 | 11m 39s

Video thumbnail: Retro Report on PBS What Happened to the Population Bomb?

Retro Report on PBS

What Happened to the Population Bomb?

In the 1960s, fears of overpopulation sparked talk of population control. What happened?

Ep6 | 10m 18s

What Happened to the Population Bomb?

Ep6 | 10m 18s

Video thumbnail: Retro Report on PBS Could a Simple Intervention Fight a Suicide Crisis?

Retro Report on PBS

Could a Simple Intervention Fight a Suicide Crisis?

An intervention to reduce suicides showed promise in the 60s, but was overlooked.

Ep5 | 9m 29s

Could a Simple Intervention Fight a Suicide Crisis?

Ep5 | 9m 29s

Video thumbnail: Retro Report on PBS Engineering Earth’s Climate?

Retro Report on PBS

Engineering Earth’s Climate?

Is geo-engineering the climate an answer to global warming?

Ep5 | 10m 56s

Engineering Earth’s Climate?

Ep5 | 10m 56s

Video thumbnail: Retro Report on PBS Smoke On The Water | Andy Borowitz

Retro Report on PBS

Smoke On The Water | Andy Borowitz

Andy Borowitz investigates why America’s water supply seems to keep bursting into flames.

Ep5 | 4m 11s

Smoke On The Water | Andy Borowitz

Ep5 | 4m 11s

Video thumbnail: Retro Report on PBS Born by Surrogate: Pathways to Parenthood

Retro Report on PBS

Born by Surrogate: Pathways to Parenthood

Parenthood by surrogacy is accepted across the U.S., but it's not closely regulated.

Ep5 | 12m 5s

Born by Surrogate: Pathways to Parenthood

Ep5 | 12m 5s

Video thumbnail: Retro Report on PBS Episode 5

Retro Report on PBS

Episode 5

Reducing suicide; Baby M; Lead perils; climate help from Cold War science; Andy Borowitz.

Ep5 | 55m 10s

Episode 5

Ep5 | 55m 10s

Video thumbnail: Retro Report on PBS Lingering Peril From Paint

Retro Report on PBS

Lingering Peril From Paint

Half a million American children have high lead levels, but who should clean it up?

Ep5 | 14m 58s

Lingering Peril From Paint

Ep5 | 14m 58s

Preview: Ep6 | 30s

Video thumbnail: Retro Report on PBS What Moving Meant For One Family

Retro Report on PBS

What Moving Meant For One Family

Valencia Morris's family became eligible to move to a new neighborhood.

Clip: Ep6 | 59s

What Moving Meant For One Family

Clip: Ep6 | 59s

Video thumbnail: Retro Report on PBS When a Change of Address Changes Everything

Retro Report on PBS

When a Change of Address Changes Everything

Why Congress is helping poor families move to new neighborhoods.

Clip: Ep6 | 28s

When a Change of Address Changes Everything

Clip: Ep6 | 28s

