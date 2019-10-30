Episode 8
Episode 8 | 53m 22s
Sex ed programs in schools are informed by the past; busting a crime myth; AIDS hot spots; the legacy of napster; Andy Borowitz tackles bullying.
Aired: 10/29/19
Expires: 10/06/26Video has closed captioning.
How Napster Stirred Up Entertainment
After Napster, many consumers got used to media on demand. There was no turning back.
The Controversy Over Teaching Teens About Sex
A decades-old battle is re-emerging over how sex is presented in the classroom.
Sex ed; a crime myth; Ryan White’s legacy; napster; Andy Borowitz on bullying.
Correcting the Myth of the Superpredator
Flawed research predicting remorseless teen killers led to life sentences.
H.I.V. rates have fallen in many places, but the AIDS crisis persists in parts of the U.S.
The Bullying Industry | Andy Borowitz
New Yorker magazine humorist Andy Borowitz takes a look at a thriving industry: bullying.
Lessons From the Space Shuttle Challenger Tragedy
A new understanding of risk emerged from the study of a NASA disaster.
Exploring the Recent History of U.S. Immigration Backlashes
Today's immigration policies echo an anti-immigration movement 25 years ago in California.
Immigration; hot coffee lawsuit; special ops; Challenger legacy; Borowitz on Anita Bryant.
Anita Bryant, Gay Rights Icon | Andy Borowitz
Andy Borowitz examines how Anita Bryant inadvertently energized the gay rights movement.
How the U.S. Came to Rely on Special Ops Forces
The rise of special operations units today can be traced to two past operations.
The Truth About the Lawsuit Over Hot McDonald’s Coffee
Her complaint sounded frivolous. But the facts told another story.
HIV is Striking Communities That are Overlooked
Just like in the past, HIV is striking communities that are overlooked.
Teaching Sex Ed in an Area Gripped By Teen Pregnancy
Daphne Melissa McClendon talks about teaching high school sex education.
Looking for Clues on the Future of Sex Education
In this studio scene the hosts discuss sex education in schools.