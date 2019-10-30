Retro Report on PBS

Episode 8

Episode 8 | 53m 22s

Sex ed programs in schools are informed by the past; busting a crime myth; AIDS hot spots; the legacy of napster; Andy Borowitz tackles bullying.

Aired: 10/29/19

Video thumbnail: Retro Report on PBS How Napster Stirred Up Entertainment

Retro Report on PBS

How Napster Stirred Up Entertainment

After Napster, many consumers got used to media on demand. There was no turning back.

Ep8 | 10m 6s

Video thumbnail: Retro Report on PBS The Controversy Over Teaching Teens About Sex

Retro Report on PBS

The Controversy Over Teaching Teens About Sex

A decades-old battle is re-emerging over how sex is presented in the classroom.

Ep8 | 13m 22s

Video thumbnail: Retro Report on PBS Episode 8

Now Showing

Retro Report on PBS

Episode 8

Sex ed; a crime myth; Ryan White’s legacy; napster; Andy Borowitz on bullying.

Ep8 | 53m 22s

Video thumbnail: Retro Report on PBS Correcting the Myth of the Superpredator

Retro Report on PBS

Correcting the Myth of the Superpredator

Flawed research predicting remorseless teen killers led to life sentences.

Ep8 | 10m 27s

Video thumbnail: Retro Report on PBS The Forgotten History of AIDS

Retro Report on PBS

The Forgotten History of AIDS

H.I.V. rates have fallen in many places, but the AIDS crisis persists in parts of the U.S.

Ep8 | 11m 55s

Video thumbnail: Retro Report on PBS The Bullying Industry | Andy Borowitz

Retro Report on PBS

The Bullying Industry | Andy Borowitz

New Yorker magazine humorist Andy Borowitz takes a look at a thriving industry: bullying.

Ep8 | 4m 37s

Video thumbnail: Retro Report on PBS Lessons From the Space Shuttle Challenger Tragedy

Retro Report on PBS

Lessons From the Space Shuttle Challenger Tragedy

A new understanding of risk emerged from the study of a NASA disaster.

Ep7 | 18m 31s

Video thumbnail: Retro Report on PBS Exploring the Recent History of U.S. Immigration Backlashes

Retro Report on PBS

Exploring the Recent History of U.S. Immigration Backlashes

Today's immigration policies echo an anti-immigration movement 25 years ago in California.

Ep7 | 9m 54s

Video thumbnail: Retro Report on PBS Episode 7

Retro Report on PBS

Episode 7

Immigration; hot coffee lawsuit; special ops; Challenger legacy; Borowitz on Anita Bryant.

Ep7 | 55m 9s

Video thumbnail: Retro Report on PBS Anita Bryant, Gay Rights Icon | Andy Borowitz

Retro Report on PBS

Anita Bryant, Gay Rights Icon | Andy Borowitz

Andy Borowitz examines how Anita Bryant inadvertently energized the gay rights movement.

Ep7 | 3m 58s

Video thumbnail: Retro Report on PBS How the U.S. Came to Rely on Special Ops Forces

Retro Report on PBS

How the U.S. Came to Rely on Special Ops Forces

The rise of special operations units today can be traced to two past operations.

Ep7 | 7m 46s

Video thumbnail: Retro Report on PBS The Truth About the Lawsuit Over Hot McDonald’s Coffee

Retro Report on PBS

The Truth About the Lawsuit Over Hot McDonald’s Coffee

Her complaint sounded frivolous. But the facts told another story.

Ep7 | 11m 18s

Video thumbnail: Retro Report on PBS Episode 8 Preview

Retro Report on PBS

Episode 8 Preview

Sex ed; a crime myth; Ryan White’s legacy; napster; Andy Borowitz on bullying.

Preview: Ep8 | 30s

Video thumbnail: Retro Report on PBS HIV is Striking Communities That are Overlooked

Retro Report on PBS

HIV is Striking Communities That are Overlooked

Just like in the past, HIV is striking communities that are overlooked.

Clip: Ep8 | 47s

Video thumbnail: Retro Report on PBS Teaching Sex Ed in an Area Gripped By Teen Pregnancy

Retro Report on PBS

Teaching Sex Ed in an Area Gripped By Teen Pregnancy

Daphne Melissa McClendon talks about teaching high school sex education.

Clip: Ep8 | 48s

Video thumbnail: Retro Report on PBS Looking for Clues on the Future of Sex Education

Retro Report on PBS

Looking for Clues on the Future of Sex Education

In this studio scene the hosts discuss sex education in schools.

Clip: Ep8 | 37s

