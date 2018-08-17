Outback

Return of the Wet

Episode 3 | 53m 35s

Inland Kimberley is now so stiflingly hot, everything and everyone moves with caution – with the exception of gold diggers Honest John and Steve. The region's remaining waterholes are packed with animals, forced dangerously close. The coast is also a place to congregate. The humidity builds and finally, the skies explode with thunder and rain.

Aired: 08/15/18

Expires: 09/12/18

Rating: TV-PG

Video has closed captioning.

Buy Now:

Problems Playing Video?

Closed Captioning

More Episodes

Video thumbnail: Outback Return of the Wet

Now Showing

Outback

Return of the Wet

Inland Kimberley is now so stiflingly hot, everything and everyone moves with caution.

Ep3 | 53m 35s

Return of the Wet

Ep3 | 53m 35s

Video thumbnail: Outback The Dry Season

Outback

The Dry Season

It might be the dry season, but there's no rest in the outback.

Ep2 | 53m 36s

The Dry Season

Ep2 | 53m 36s

Video thumbnail: Outback The Kimberley Comes Alive

Outback

The Kimberley Comes Alive

The Kimberley region in boasts some of the most spectacular wilderness in existence.

Ep1 | 53m 35s

The Kimberley Comes Alive

Ep1 | 53m 35s

See All Episodes

Extras From This Episode

Video thumbnail: Outback The Mudflats of Roebuck Bay

Outback

The Mudflats of Roebuck Bay

During high tide Roebuck Bay is teeming with life.

Clip: Ep3 | 1m 35s

The Mudflats of Roebuck Bay

Clip: Ep3 | 1m 35s

Video thumbnail: Outback Australia's Barramundi

Outback

Australia's Barramundi

A dam wall at Lake Kununurra has interfered with the barramundi's ancient breeding cycle.

Clip: Ep3 | 2m 5s

Australia's Barramundi

Clip: Ep3 | 2m 5s

Video thumbnail: Outback Gold Fever

Outback

Gold Fever

Honest John and Steve Forrest on the pros and cons of gold fever in the Outback.

Clip: Ep3 | 2m 3s

Gold Fever

Clip: Ep3 | 2m 3s

See All

You Might Also Like

Smart Health
Prairie Sportsman
Great Minnesota Parks
Minnesota 4-H: Growing True Leaders
Animal R&R
WEDU Quest