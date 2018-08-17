Return of the Wet

By creating an account, you acknowledge that PBS may share your information with our member stations and our respective service providers, and that you have read and understand the Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Inland Kimberley is now so stiflingly hot, everything and everyone moves with caution – with the exception of gold diggers Honest John and Steve. The region's remaining waterholes are packed with animals, forced dangerously close. The coast is also a place to congregate. The humidity builds and finally, the skies explode with thunder and rain.