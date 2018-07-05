NOVA

Rise of the Superstorms

Season 45 Episode 8 | 53m 6s

Witness the devastation wrought by Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria in 2017.

Aired: 06/14/18

Expires: 07/26/18

Rating: TV-PG

Video has closed captioning.
Watch Preview

Problems Playing Video?

Closed Captioning

Episode Links

More Episodes

Video thumbnail: NOVA NOVA Wonders What's the Universe Made Of?

NOVA

NOVA Wonders What's the Universe Made Of?

Peer into the deep unknowns of the universe to explore its mysteries.

S45 Ep106 | 53m 11s

NOVA Wonders What's the Universe Made Of?

S45 Ep106 | 53m 11s

Video thumbnail: NOVA NOVA Wonders Can We Make Life?

NOVA

NOVA Wonders Can We Make Life?

A revolution in gene editing technology enables scientists to create and edit DNA.

S45 Ep105 | 53m 46s

NOVA Wonders Can We Make Life?

S45 Ep105 | 53m 46s

Video thumbnail: NOVA NOVA Wonders Can We Build a Brain?

NOVA

NOVA Wonders Can We Build a Brain?

How does today's artificial intelligence actually work-and is it truly intelligent?

S45 Ep104 | 53m 43s

NOVA Wonders Can We Build a Brain?

S45 Ep104 | 53m 43s

Video thumbnail: NOVA NOVA Wonders Are We Alone?

NOVA

NOVA Wonders Are We Alone?

Hunt for clues in the universes to answer one of humanity’s biggest questions.

S45 Ep103 | 53m 38s

NOVA Wonders Are We Alone?

S45 Ep103 | 53m 38s

Video thumbnail: NOVA NOVA Wonders What's Living in You?

NOVA

NOVA Wonders What's Living in You?

Discover how a world of microbes living in and on you can make you sick.

S45 Ep102 | 53m 40s

NOVA Wonders What's Living in You?

S45 Ep102 | 53m 40s

Video thumbnail: NOVA NOVA Wonders What Are Animals Saying?

NOVA

NOVA Wonders What Are Animals Saying?

Can we crack the code of animal communication?

S45 Ep101 | 52m 57s

NOVA Wonders What Are Animals Saying?

S45 Ep101 | 52m 57s

Video thumbnail: NOVA Rise of the Superstorms

Now Showing

NOVA

Rise of the Superstorms

Witness the devastation wrought by Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria in 2017.

S45 Ep8 | 53m 6s

Rise of the Superstorms

S45 Ep8 | 53m 6s

Video thumbnail: NOVA Decoding the Weather Machine

NOVA

Decoding the Weather Machine

Discover how Earth’s intricate climate system is changing.

S45 Ep7 | 1h 53m 21s

Decoding the Weather Machine

S45 Ep7 | 1h 53m 21s

Video thumbnail: NOVA Prediction by the NumbersPassport

NOVA

Prediction by the Numbers

Discover why some predictions succeed and others fail as experts forecast the future.

S45 Ep6 | 53m 6s

Prediction by the Numbers

S45 Ep6 | 53m 6s

Video thumbnail: NOVA Great Escape at DunkirkPassport

NOVA

Great Escape at Dunkirk

How courage and ingenuity saved Allied troops during the epic Dunkirk operation in 1940.

S45 Ep5 | 52m 59s

Great Escape at Dunkirk

S45 Ep5 | 52m 59s

Video thumbnail: NOVA First Face of AmericaPassport

NOVA

First Face of America

Discover remains of a 13,000 year-old teenager in an underwater cave in Mexico.

S45 Ep4 | 53m 6s

First Face of America

S45 Ep4 | 53m 6s

Video thumbnail: NOVA The Impossible FlightPassport

NOVA

The Impossible Flight

For the first time, two intrepid pilots fly a solar-powered airplane around the world.

S45 Ep3 | 1h 52m 58s

The Impossible Flight

S45 Ep3 | 1h 52m 58s

Extras From This Episode

Video thumbnail: NOVA Rise of the Superstorms Preview

NOVA

Rise of the Superstorms Preview

Witness the devastation wrought by Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria in 2017.

Preview: S45 Ep8 | 28s

Rise of the Superstorms Preview

Preview: S45 Ep8 | 28s

Video thumbnail: NOVA Hurricane Harvey Destroys Home

NOVA

Hurricane Harvey Destroys Home

This Lumberton, Texas resident witnessed the destruction of Hurricane Harvey.

Clip: S45 Ep8 | 3m 18s

Hurricane Harvey Destroys Home

Clip: S45 Ep8 | 3m 18s

You Might Also Like

Smart Health
Prairie Sportsman
Great Minnesota Parks
Minnesota 4-H: Growing True Leaders
Animal R&R
WEDU Quest