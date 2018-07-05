Rise of the Superstorms
Season 45 Episode 8 | 53m 6s
Witness the devastation wrought by Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria in 2017.
Aired: 06/14/18
Video has closed captioning.
Killer Hurricanes
Experts reconstruct the Great Hurricane of 1780 to help predict the risk of future storms.
What Makes a Hurricane?
Hurricanes bring wind, rain, and destruction—but how do they form?
Why Did Houston Flood?
Hurricane Harvey broke continental U.S. records. Here's how cities can be better prepared.
Hurricane Harvey Destroys Home
This Lumberton, Texas resident witnessed the destruction of Hurricane Harvey.