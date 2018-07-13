Kingdoms of the Sky

Rockies

Episode 1 | 54m 8s

The Rockies stretch 3,000 miles up the length of North America, and are one of the great mountain ranges of the world. These mountains are home not just to cougars, wolverines, wolves, and grizzly bears, but also daredevil wingsuit flyers, who jump from high peaks, and Native Americans, competing in breakneck horse races.

Aired: 07/11/18

Expires: 08/09/18

Rating: TV-G

Video has closed captioning.

