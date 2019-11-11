Great Performances

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s The King and I

Season 47 Episode 7 | 2h 38m 58s

Kelli O’Hara and Ken Watanabe star in a Tony Award-winning revival of the beloved musical about a British schoolteacher instructing the royal children of the King of Siam, featuring classic songs including “Hello, Young Lovers” and “Shall We Dance.”

Aired: 11/08/19

Expires: 12/06/19

Rating: TV-PG

Video has closed captioning.
Video thumbnail: Great Performances Kinky BootsPassport

Great Performances

Kinky Boots

The Tony-winning musical about friendship and fabulous shoes with songs by Cyndi Lauper.

Video thumbnail: Great Performances Much Ado About NothingPassport

Great Performances

Much Ado About Nothing

The Public Theater's critically acclaimed production featuring Danielle Brooks as Beatrice

Video thumbnail: Great Performances RedPassport

Great Performances

Red

Under the watchful gaze of his young assistant Rothko takes on his greatest challenge yet.

Great Performances

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s The King and I

Kelli O’Hara and Ken Watanabe star in "Roger & Hammerstein's The King and I."

Video thumbnail: Great Performances 42nd Street

Great Performances

42nd Street

"42nd Street" is the song and dance, American dream fable of Broadway.

Video thumbnail: Great Performances GRAMMY Salute To Music Legends® 2019

Great Performances

GRAMMY Salute To Music Legends® 2019

Watch the fourth annual all-star concert honoring music legends.

Video thumbnail: Great Performances Now Hear This “Handel: Italian Style”Passport

Great Performances

Now Hear This “Handel: Italian Style”

Scott Yoo returns to Italy to follow in Handel’s footsteps.

Video thumbnail: Great Performances Now Hear This “Scarlatti: Man Out of Time”Passport

Great Performances

Now Hear This “Scarlatti: Man Out of Time”

Join Scott in Spain and Morocco to discover the music of Domenico Scarlatti.

Video thumbnail: Great Performances Now Hear This “The Riddle of Bach”Passport

Great Performances

Now Hear This “The Riddle of Bach”

Scott Yoo goes to Germany to learn Bach’s sonatas and partitas.

Video thumbnail: Great Performances Now Hear This “Vivaldi: Something Completely Different”Passport

Great Performances

Now Hear This “Vivaldi: Something Completely Different”

Scott heads to Northern Italy to chase the story behind Vivaldi's "The Four Seasons."

Video thumbnail: Great Performances "I Whistle a Happy Tune"

Great Performances

"I Whistle a Happy Tune"

Watch Kelli O'Hara and Billy Marlow "Whistle a Happy Tune."

Video thumbnail: Great Performances Rodgers & Hammerstein's The King and I Preview

Great Performances

Rodgers & Hammerstein's The King and I Preview

Kelli O’Hara and Ken Watanabe star in "Rodgers & Hammerstein's The King and I."

Video thumbnail: Great Performances "Getting to Know You"

Great Performances

"Getting to Know You"

Enjoy this playful song from "Rodgers and Hammerstein's The King and I."

Video thumbnail: Great Performances R&H GOES POP!

Great Performances

R&H GOES POP!

Join your favorite Broadway stars as they put their own spin on the Rodgers & Hammerstein

