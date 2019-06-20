Roll Red Roll
Season 32 Episode 1 | 1h 18m 18s
At a pre-season party in small-town Steubenville, Ohio, the now-infamous sexual assault of a teenage girl by members of the beloved high school football team took place. Roll Red Roll is a true-crime thriller that goes behind the headlines to uncover the deep seated and social media-fueled “boys-will be-boys” culture at the root of high school sexual assault in America.
Aired: 06/17/19
Aired: 06/17/19
Expires: 07/16/19
