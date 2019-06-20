POV

Roll Red Roll

Season 32 Episode 1 | 1h 18m 18s

At a pre-season party in small-town Steubenville, Ohio, the now-infamous sexual assault of a teenage girl by members of the beloved high school football team took place. Roll Red Roll is a true-crime thriller that goes behind the headlines to uncover the deep seated and social media-fueled “boys-will be-boys” culture at the root of high school sexual assault in America.

Aired: 06/17/19

Expires: 07/16/19

Rating: NR

Video has closed captioning.
Roll Red Roll exposes the culture at the root of high school sexual assault in America.

Roll Red Roll exposes the culture at the root of high school sexual assault in America.

Lesson Plan Clip 2 | Roll Red Roll

The digital activist group Anonymous holds a rally in support of Jane Doe.

Clip: S32 Ep1 | 4m 25s

Lesson Plan Clip 3 | Roll Red Roll

A student and a journalist use their voices to reveal the truth.

Clip: S32 Ep1 | 8m 34s

Lesson Plan Clip 4 | Roll Red Roll

This clip consists of the video that was posted online, referred to as the “Nodi Video."

Clip: S32 Ep1 | 4m 3s

Lesson Plan Clip 5 | Roll Red Roll

Several characters frame the crimes within the context of social media.

Clip: S32 Ep1 | 7m 12s

Lesson Plan Clip 1 | Roll Red Roll

Individuals give their perspectives about the events on the night Jane Doe was assaulted.

Clip: S32 Ep1 | 11m 6s

