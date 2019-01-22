Independent Lens

RUMBLE: The Indians Who Rocked The World

Season 20 Episode 8 | 1h 25m 30s

RUMBLE is the electric story of how Native American influence shaped rock and roll, a missing chapter in music history.

Aired: 01/21/19

Expires: 02/05/19

Rating: NR

Video has closed captioning.
Watch Preview

Problems Playing Video?

Closed Captioning

More Episodes

Video thumbnail: Independent Lens RUMBLE: The Indians Who Rocked The World

Now Showing

Independent Lens

RUMBLE: The Indians Who Rocked The World

Watch this film up to February 4th.

S20 Ep8 | 1h 25m 30s

RUMBLE: The Indians Who Rocked The World

S20 Ep8 | 1h 25m 30s

Video thumbnail: Independent Lens Rodents of Unusual Size

Independent Lens

Rodents of Unusual Size

Watch this film up to January 28th.

S20 Ep7 | 56m

Rodents of Unusual Size

S20 Ep7 | 56m

Video thumbnail: Independent Lens WildlandPassport

Independent Lens

Wildland

Watch this film up to November 12th.

S20 Ep1 | 56m 11s

Wildland

S20 Ep1 | 56m 11s

See All Episodes

Extras From This Episode

Video thumbnail: Independent Lens RUMBLE - Taboo's Native Roots - Clip

Independent Lens

RUMBLE - Taboo's Native Roots - Clip

RUMBLE premieres on PBS’s Independent Lens on Monday, January 21.

Clip: S20 Ep8 | 59s

RUMBLE - Taboo's Native Roots - Clip

Clip: S20 Ep8 | 59s

Video thumbnail: Independent Lens RUMBLE: The Indians Who Rocked the World PBS Promo

Independent Lens

RUMBLE: The Indians Who Rocked the World PBS Promo

RUMBLE: The Indians Who Rocked the World premieres on Independent Lens January 21, 2019.

Preview: S20 Ep8 | 30s

RUMBLE: The Indians Who Rocked the World PBS Promo

Preview: S20 Ep8 | 30s

Video thumbnail: Independent Lens RUMBLE - Charley Patton, Grandfather of Delta Blues - Clip

Independent Lens

RUMBLE - Charley Patton, Grandfather of Delta Blues - Clip

RUMBLE premieres on PBS’s Independent Lens on Monday, January 21, 2019.

Clip: S20 Ep8 | 2m 28s

RUMBLE - Charley Patton, Grandfather of Delta Blues - Clip

Clip: S20 Ep8 | 2m 28s

See All

You Might Also Like

POV
America ReFramed
Doc World
Film School Shorts
REEL SOUTH
Local, USA