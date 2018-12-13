SACRED

12/10/2018 | 1h 23m 35s

Embark on a global journey of spirituality. Directed by Thomas Lennon and shot by more than 40 filmmaking teams worldwide, Sacred examines faith as a primary human experience and the role of ritual and prayer in the highs and lows of our lives.

Aired: 12/10/18

Wedding Celebrations Around the Globe

A beautiful montage shows how weddings are celebrated all over the world.

Clip: 12/10/2018 | 1m 24s

Faith Behind Bars

Inmates at Angola Prison try to reconcile their pasts with their religious beliefs.

Clip: 12/10/2018 | 2m 11s

We Must Pray For It

Follow a young boy through a day at Anjuman Faiz-ul-Islam Orphanage in Pakistan.

Clip: 12/10/2018 | 1m 59s

SACRED Official Trailer

Explore the primary human experience of faith on a global journey of spirituality.

Preview: 12/10/2018 | 2m

