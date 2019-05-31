FRONTLINE

Sex Trafficking in America

Season 37 Episode 15 | 54m 48s

FRONTLINE tells the unimaginable stories of young women coerced into prostitution – and follows one police unit that’s committed to rooting out sexual exploitation. With extensive and intimate access to local law enforcement, prosecutors, service providers and the women themselves, the film shines a light on the hidden reality of sex trafficking in America.

Aired: 05/28/19

