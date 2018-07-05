POV

Singing With Angry Bird

Season 31 Episode 3 | 52m 49s

Jae-Chang Kim runs a children's choir in Pune, India. Although his quick temper earned him the nickname 'Angry Bird,' he has made significant changes in the lives of the choir children. But in need of income, their parents are reluctant to let them practice instead of work. In order to convince the parents, Angry Bird decides to train them to sing for a joint concert with their children.

Aired: 06/25/18

Expires: 07/24/18

Rating: TV-G

More Episodes

Brimstone & Glory

A plunge into the fire of Tultepec, Mexico, the site of the National Pyrotechnic Festival.

S31 Ep4 | 52m 59s

Singing With Angry Bird

A Korean opera singer leads his children’s choir to produce a musical in India.

S31 Ep3 | 52m 49s

Bill Nye: Science Guy

Bill Nye is on a mission to stop the spread of anti-scientific thinking.

S31 Ep1 | 1h 23m 20s

Extras From This Episode

Singing With Angry Bird - Trailer

A Korean opera singer leads his children’s choir to produce a musical in India.

Preview: S31 Ep3 | 3m 8s

Singing With Angry Bird - Rehearsal

The parents practice for their concert with Angry Bird and at home with their children.

Clip: S31 Ep3 | 9m 32s

Singing With Angry Bird - The Concert

The children and parents of the Banana Children’s Choir perform at their concert.

Clip: S31 Ep3 | 4m 14s

Singing With Angry Bird - Mind of a Slum

The parents of the Angry Bird’s students struggle to understand the value of the choir.

Clip: S31 Ep3 | 6m 4s

