Singing With Angry Bird

By creating an account, you acknowledge that PBS may share your information with our member stations and our respective service providers, and that you have read and understand the Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Jae-Chang Kim runs a children's choir in Pune, India. Although his quick temper earned him the nickname 'Angry Bird,' he has made significant changes in the lives of the choir children. But in need of income, their parents are reluctant to let them practice instead of work. In order to convince the parents, Angry Bird decides to train them to sing for a joint concert with their children.