Snow Bears

Season 37 Episode 6 | 53m 29s

Witness the incredible journey of newborn polar bear cubs as they leave the safety of their den for the first time. Bravely led by their mother, the cubs must make the perilous 400-mile Arctic trek to the sea to feed. Narrated by Kate Winslet.

Aired: 11/28/18

Expires: 12/26/18

Rating: TV-PG

Video has closed captioning.

Video thumbnail: Nature Dogs in the Land of Lions

Nature

Dogs in the Land of Lions

Follow a close-knit family of wild dogs growing up in a land ruled by lions.

S37 Ep5 | 53m 29s

Video thumbnail: Nature A Squirrel's Guide to Success

Nature

A Squirrel's Guide to Success

Discover the extraordinary abilities of squirrels.

S37 Ep4 | 53m 29s

Video thumbnail: Nature Super Cats: Episode 3 | Science and SecretsPassport

Nature

Super Cats: Episode 3 | Science and Secrets

It's a critical time for cat research and conservation.

S37 Ep3 | 53m 29s

Video thumbnail: Nature Super Cats: Episode 2 | Cats in Every CornerPassport

Nature

Super Cats: Episode 2 | Cats in Every Corner

Discover how cats have conquered the world, thriving in almost every landscape on Earth.

S37 Ep2 | 53m 29s

Video thumbnail: Nature Super Cats: Episode 1 | Extreme LivesPassport

Nature

Super Cats: Episode 1 | Extreme Lives

Discover what makes big cats among the world’s most diverse and successful predators.

S37 Ep1 | 53m 29s

Extras From This Episode

Video thumbnail: Nature Polar Bear Mom Creates Avalanche to Save Family

Nature

Polar Bear Mom Creates Avalanche to Save Family

This mother polar bear creates a mini avalanche to save her cubs from an aggressive male.

Clip: S37 Ep6 | 2m 55s

Video thumbnail: Nature How Polar Bears Dry Off

Nature

How Polar Bears Dry Off

Polar bears have their own special way of drying off after a swim.

Clip: S37 Ep6 | 1m 26s

Video thumbnail: Nature Polar Bear Sneak Attack

Nature

Polar Bear Sneak Attack

By fully submerging underwater, a polar bear mother attempts a sneak attack on a seal.

Clip: S37 Ep6 | 2m 8s

