A village woman, despite not having finished her high school education, has become China’s most famous poet. Her book of poetry has become the best-selling poetry book in China for the past 20 years. Still Tomorrow follows the poet, Yu Xihua, a 39-year-old woman living with cerebral palsy, and her sudden fame, poignantly weaving her personal narrative with that of an ascendant, urbanizing China.