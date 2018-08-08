POV

Still Tomorrow

Season 31 Episode 10 | 53m 6s

A village woman, despite not having finished her high school education, has become China’s most famous poet. Her book of poetry has become the best-selling poetry book in China for the past 20 years. Still Tomorrow follows the poet, Yu Xihua, a 39-year-old woman living with cerebral palsy, and her sudden fame, poignantly weaving her personal narrative with that of an ascendant, urbanizing China.

Aired: 08/06/18

Expires: 09/05/18

Rating: TV-PG

Video has closed captioning.
POV

Still Tomorrow

A rural poet becomes a sudden star in China, whose writings ponder life, love and pain.

S31 Ep10 | 53m 6s

Still Tomorrow

S31 Ep10 | 53m 6s

Video thumbnail: POV Whose Streets?

POV

Whose Streets?

An unflinching look at the Ferguson uprising, told by the activists leading the movement.

S31 Ep9 | 1h 23m 19s

Whose Streets?

S31 Ep9 | 1h 23m 19s

Video thumbnail: POV Beatrice

POV

Beatrice

A portrait of Beatrice Vio, a Paralympic fencing champion.

S31 Ep8 | 8m 39s

Beatrice

S31 Ep8 | 8m 39s

Video thumbnail: POV The War to Be Her

POV

The War to Be Her

Despite Taliban threats, a Pakistani woman becomes one of the top female squash players.

S31 Ep7 | 1h 14m 44s

The War to Be Her

S31 Ep7 | 1h 14m 44s

Video thumbnail: POV Lindy Lou, Juror Number 2

POV

Lindy Lou, Juror Number 2

Lindy starts a journey looking for the 11 jurors with whom she sentenced a man to death.

S31 Ep6 | 53m 14s

Lindy Lou, Juror Number 2

S31 Ep6 | 53m 14s

Video thumbnail: POV The Worker's Cup

POV

The Worker's Cup

In Qatar, migrant workers for the 2022 World Cup compete in their own soccer tournament.

S31 Ep5 | 1h 22m 45s

The Worker's Cup

S31 Ep5 | 1h 22m 45s

Video thumbnail: POV Brimstone & GloryPassport

POV

Brimstone & Glory

A plunge into the fire of Tultepec, Mexico, the site of the National Pyrotechnic Festival.

S31 Ep4 | 52m 59s

Brimstone & Glory

S31 Ep4 | 52m 59s

Video thumbnail: POV Singing With Angry BirdPassport

POV

Singing With Angry Bird

A Korean opera singer leads his children's choir to produce a musical in India.

S31 Ep3 | 52m 49s

Singing With Angry Bird

S31 Ep3 | 52m 49s

Video thumbnail: POV Bill Nye: Science GuyPassport

POV

Bill Nye: Science Guy

Bill Nye is on a mission to stop the spread of anti-scientific thinking.

S31 Ep1 | 1h 23m 20s

Bill Nye: Science Guy

S31 Ep1 | 1h 23m 20s

Video thumbnail: POV Still Tomorrow - Marriage

POV

Still Tomorrow - Marriage

We find out that Yu's marriage was arranged by her parents, against her will.

Clip: S31 Ep10 | 1m 19s

Still Tomorrow - Marriage

Clip: S31 Ep10 | 1m 19s

Video thumbnail: POV Still Tomorrow - Labelling

POV

Still Tomorrow - Labelling

During a speaking engagement, Yu is asked about how she overcomes her disability.

Clip: S31 Ep10 | 51s

Still Tomorrow - Labelling

Clip: S31 Ep10 | 51s

Video thumbnail: POV Still Tomorrow - Poetry

POV

Still Tomorrow - Poetry

Yu describes what poetry means to her.

Clip: S31 Ep10 | 1m 7s

Still Tomorrow - Poetry

Clip: S31 Ep10 | 1m 7s

Video thumbnail: POV Still Tomorrow - Who is Yu?

POV

Still Tomorrow - Who is Yu?

Yu walks around the farm that has inspired some of her poetry.

Clip: S31 Ep10 | 3m 1s

Still Tomorrow - Who is Yu?

Clip: S31 Ep10 | 3m 1s

Video thumbnail: POV Still Tomorrow - Trailer

POV

Still Tomorrow - Trailer

A rural poet becomes a sudden star in China, whose writings ponder life, love and pain.

Preview: S31 Ep10 | 1m 31s

Still Tomorrow - Trailer

Preview: S31 Ep10 | 1m 31s

