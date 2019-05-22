Supreme Revenge
Season 37 Episode 14 | 54m 47s
From Brett Kavanaugh to Robert Bork, FRONTLINE investigates how a 30-year-old grievance transformed the United States' highest court and turned confirmations into bitter, partisan conflicts.
Aired: 05/21/19Video has closed captioning.
