Join Ann Curry as Holocaust survivors search for those who gave them hope in the darkest days. One wants to find the friend he left behind when he didn't move to Israel; the other hopes an old photo will reunite him with the girl who was his first friend.

Holocaust survivors search for those who gave them hope in their darkest days.

Extras From This Episode

Journey to the US on the USS Henry Gibbons

We'll Meet Again

Journey to the US on the USS Henry Gibbons

Ben describes running from the Nazis with his family and their journey to the US on the US

Clip: 11/20/2018 | 1m 51s

Journey to the US on the USS Henry Gibbons

Clip: 11/20/2018 | 1m 51s

When Benjamin First Met Moshe

We'll Meet Again

When Benjamin First Met Moshe

Benjamin describes waking up in St. Ottilien and befriending Moshe.

Clip: 11/20/2018 | 4m 19s

When Benjamin First Met Moshe

Clip: 11/20/2018 | 4m 19s

Ben Arrives in the US and befriends Seka

We'll Meet Again

Ben Arrives in the US and befriends Seka

Ben describes arriving at the military camp in Oswego and befriending Seka.

Clip: 11/20/2018 | 3m 34s

Ben Arrives in the US and befriends Seka

Clip: 11/20/2018 | 3m 34s

Benjamin Describes Arriving at Auschwitz

We'll Meet Again

Benjamin Describes Arriving at Auschwitz

Holocaust survivor Benjamin Lesser describes arriving on a cattle car at Auschwitz.

Clip: 11/20/2018 | 2m 22s

Benjamin Describes Arriving at Auschwitz

Clip: 11/20/2018 | 2m 22s

Benjamin and Ben Search for Long Lost Friends

We'll Meet Again

Benjamin and Ben Search for Long Lost Friends

Introduction to Benjamin and Ben who are both searching for long lost friends.

Clip: 11/20/2018 | 44s

Benjamin and Ben Search for Long Lost Friends

Clip: 11/20/2018 | 44s

Episode 2 Preview | Surviving the Holocaust

We'll Meet Again

Episode 2 Preview | Surviving the Holocaust

Holocaust survivors search for those who gave them hope in their darkest days.

Preview: 11/20/2018 | 30s

Episode 2 Preview | Surviving the Holocaust

Preview: 11/20/2018 | 30s

