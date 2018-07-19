Earth's Natural Wonders

Surviving with Animals

Season 2 Episode 2 | 54m 51s

In some of the world’s most extraordinary natural wonders, it is wildlife that holds the key to survival for the people who live there. But animals can be our foes, as well as our friends.

Aired: 07/18/18

Expires: 08/16/18

Rating: TV-PG

Video has closed captioning.

Buy Now:

Problems Playing Video?

Closed Captioning

More Episodes

Video thumbnail: Earth's Natural Wonders Surviving with Animals

Now Showing

Earth's Natural Wonders

Surviving with Animals

In some natural wonders, animals can make the difference between life and death.

S2 Ep2 | 54m 51s

Surviving with Animals

S2 Ep2 | 54m 51s

Video thumbnail: Earth's Natural Wonders Surviving the Extreme

Earth's Natural Wonders

Surviving the Extreme

Earth’s natural wonders are among the most extreme places to live on the planet.

S2 Ep1 | 54m 51s

Surviving the Extreme

S2 Ep1 | 54m 51s

You Might Also Like

Smart Health
Prairie Sportsman
Great Minnesota Parks
Minnesota 4-H: Growing True Leaders
Animal R&R
WEDU Quest