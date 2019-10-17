Wild Metropolis

Survivors

Episode 3 | 54m 40s

As the urban world grows animals are displaced from land that belonged to them. From herons to humpback whales, follow the captivating stories of wild survivors.

Aired: 10/16/19

Expires: 11/13/19

Rating: TV-PG

Video has closed captioning.
Watch Preview

Problems Playing Video?

Closed Captioning

More Episodes

Video thumbnail: Wild Metropolis Survivors

Now Showing

Wild Metropolis

Survivors

As cities grow, animals are displaced. Witness their stories of conflict and resolution.

Ep3 | 54m 40s

Survivors

Ep3 | 54m 40s

Video thumbnail: Wild Metropolis Commuters

Wild Metropolis

Commuters

Follow animals as they travel in and out of cities for food, shelter and to start family.

Ep2 | 54m 46s

Commuters

Ep2 | 54m 46s

Video thumbnail: Wild Metropolis Residents

Wild Metropolis

Residents

Discover the extraordinary ways wildlife is making itself at home in the world’s cities.

Ep1 | 54m 1s

Residents

Ep1 | 54m 1s

See All Episodes

Extras From This Episode

Video thumbnail: Wild Metropolis Episode 3 Preview | Survivors

Wild Metropolis

Episode 3 Preview | Survivors

As cities grow, animals are displaced. Witness their stories of conflict and resolution.

Preview: Ep3 | 30s

Episode 3 Preview | Survivors

Preview: Ep3 | 30s

Video thumbnail: Wild Metropolis Capuchin Monkeys in Costa Rica Play Tourists for Food

Wild Metropolis

Capuchin Monkeys in Costa Rica Play Tourists for Food

Capuchin monkeys in Costa Rica play willing tourists to get their food.

Clip: Ep3 | 47s

Capuchin Monkeys in Costa Rica Play Tourists for Food

Clip: Ep3 | 47s

Video thumbnail: Wild Metropolis Alligators Find New Territories on Golf Courses

Wild Metropolis

Alligators Find New Territories on Golf Courses

Young male alligators are forced to find new territories on golf courses.

Clip: Ep3 | 1m 3s

Alligators Find New Territories on Golf Courses

Clip: Ep3 | 1m 3s

Video thumbnail: Wild Metropolis Rats Use Their Skills to Become the Ultimate Urban Animal

Wild Metropolis

Rats Use Their Skills to Become the Ultimate Urban Animal

Using a unique set of survival skills rats have become perhaps the ultimate urban animal.

Clip: Ep3 | 1m 23s

Rats Use Their Skills to Become the Ultimate Urban Animal

Clip: Ep3 | 1m 23s

Video thumbnail: Wild Metropolis Amsterdam's Herons Find Surprising Ways to Live in the City

Wild Metropolis

Amsterdam's Herons Find Surprising Ways to Live in the City

Amsterdam's herons have found surprising and heartwarming ways of surviving in the city.

Clip: Ep3 | 1m 33s

Amsterdam's Herons Find Surprising Ways to Live in the City

Clip: Ep3 | 1m 33s

See All Extras

You Might Also Like

Nature
NOVA
Animal Babies: First Year on Earth
Magical Land of Oz
Secrets of the Dead
Eons