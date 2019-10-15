The Feeling of Being Watched
Season 32 Episode 13 | 1h 23m 4s
In the Chicago suburb where journalist Assia Boundaoui grew up, most residents in her Muslim immigrant neighborhood believe they are under surveillance. Assia investigates and uncovers FBI documents about "Operation Vulgar Betrayal," one of the largest pre-9/11 counterterrorism probes conducted on domestic soil, right in Assia's hometown.
Aired: 10/14/19
