Independent Lens

The Judge

Season 20 Episode 4 | 1h 20m 59s

The Judge provides rare insight into Shari'a law (Islamic law), an often misunderstood legal framework for Muslims, told through the eyes of the first woman judge to be appointed to the Middle East's religious courts.

Aired: 11/19/18

Expires: 12/04/18

Rating: NR

Video has closed captioning.
