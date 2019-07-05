Rivers of Life

The Mississippi

Episode 3 | 54m 25s

The Mississippi reaches far beyond the Deep South; its fingers stretch into nearly half of the USA. From the frozen north – where coyotes learn to fish in icy water – down through the nation’s agricultural heart and then to the mysterious, steamy southern swamps where alligators still rule. The many faces of the Mississippi unite a nation.

Extras From This Episode

Video thumbnail: Rivers of Life Episode 3 Preview | The Mississippi

Rivers of Life

Episode 3 Preview | The Mississippi

The massive Mississippi – a surprising story of a river that unites this great nation.

Preview: Ep3 | 30s

Episode 3 Preview | The Mississippi

Preview: Ep3 | 30s

Video thumbnail: Rivers of Life Reddish Egrets Feeding in Louisiana

Rivers of Life

Reddish Egrets Feeding in Louisiana

Reddish Egrets performing their bizarre fishing "dance" on Elmers Isle in Louisiana.

Clip: Ep3 | 1m 22s

Reddish Egrets Feeding in Louisiana

Clip: Ep3 | 1m 22s

Video thumbnail: Rivers of Life Mississippi River Barges at Night

Rivers of Life

Mississippi River Barges at Night

Huge barges transporting goods up and down the Mississippi, 24 hours a day.

Clip: Ep3 | 1m 33s

Mississippi River Barges at Night

Clip: Ep3 | 1m 33s

Video thumbnail: Rivers of Life White Pelicans Feeding in Minnesota

Rivers of Life

White Pelicans Feeding in Minnesota

American White Pelicans gorge on fish below a dam in Eastern Minnesota.

Clip: Ep3 | 1m 37s

White Pelicans Feeding in Minnesota

Clip: Ep3 | 1m 37s

Video thumbnail: Rivers of Life Brainerd Ice Fishing Contest

Rivers of Life

Brainerd Ice Fishing Contest

Each year, Gull Lake in Minnesota hosts the largest charity ice-fishing contest on Earth.

Clip: Ep3 | 1m 3s

Brainerd Ice Fishing Contest

Clip: Ep3 | 1m 3s

See All Extras

