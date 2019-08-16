The Planets: Ice Worlds
Season 46 Episode 16 | 52m 48s
In the far reaches of the solar system, Uranus and Neptune dazzle with unexpected rings, supersonic winds, and dozens of moons. And NASA’s New Horizons gets a stunning up-close view of Pluto before venturing deep into the Kuiper Belt.
Aired: 08/14/19
Expires: 09/11/19Video has closed captioning.
Buy Now:
Problems Playing Video?
Alien Planets Revealed
Are we alone—and if not, what might the inhabitants of far-flung worlds look like?
Pluto and Beyond
The New Horizons spacecraft zooms toward an object 4 billion miles from Earth.
Ultima Thule Comes Into Focus as New Images Reveal Secrets
NASA scientists received the most detailed images from its spacecraft, New Horizons.
The 170-Year Search for a Planet Beyond Neptune
There may be a ninth planet at the edge of our solar system — it’s not Pluto and it’s not
Episode Links
National corporate funding for NOVA is provided by Draper. Major funding for NOVA is provided by the David H. Koch Fund for Science, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and PBS viewers.