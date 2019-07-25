NOVA

The Planets: Inner Worlds

Season 46 Episode 12 | 53m 54s

The rocky planets—Mercury, Venus, Earth and Mars—were born of similar material around the same time. Yet only one of them supports life. Were Earth's neighbors always so extreme? And is there somewhere else in the solar system life might flourish?

Aired: 07/24/19

Expires: 09/11/19

Rating: TV-PG

Video has closed captioning.
Watch Preview

Problems Playing Video?

Closed Captioning

Episode Links

National corporate funding for NOVA is provided by Draper. Major funding for NOVA is provided by the David H. Koch Fund for Science, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and PBS viewers.

More Episodes

Video thumbnail: NOVA The Planets: Ice Worlds

NOVA

The Planets: Ice Worlds

Beyond icy worlds of Uranus and Neptune, Pluto dazzles with its mysterious ocean.

S46 Ep16 | 52m 48s

The Planets: Ice Worlds

S46 Ep16 | 52m 48s

Video thumbnail: NOVA The Planets: Saturn

NOVA

The Planets: Saturn

NASA's Cassini reveals the mysteries of Saturn's rings—and new hope for life on a moon.

S46 Ep15 | 53m 24s

The Planets: Saturn

S46 Ep15 | 53m 24s

Video thumbnail: NOVA The Planets: Jupiter

NOVA

The Planets: Jupiter

Jupiter's massive gravitational force has made it a wrecking ball and a protector of Earth

S46 Ep14 | 53m 18s

The Planets: Jupiter

S46 Ep14 | 53m 18s

Video thumbnail: NOVA The Planets: Mars

NOVA

The Planets: Mars

Before it was a dry planet, Mars was a wet world that may have hosted life.

S46 Ep13 | 53m 54s

The Planets: Mars

S46 Ep13 | 53m 54s

Video thumbnail: NOVA The Planets: Inner Worlds

Now Showing

NOVA

The Planets: Inner Worlds

The rocky planets have similar origins, but only 1 supports life. Was it always this way?

S46 Ep12 | 53m 54s

The Planets: Inner Worlds

S46 Ep12 | 53m 54s

Video thumbnail: NOVA Back to the Moon

NOVA

Back to the Moon

Discover why scientists and entrepreneurs alike have their sights set on the Moon again.

S46 Ep11 | 53m 39s

Back to the Moon

S46 Ep11 | 53m 39s

Video thumbnail: NOVA Lost Viking ArmyPassport

NOVA

Lost Viking Army

Bioarchaeologists investigate a 9th-century mass grave thought to hold a lost Viking army.

S46 Ep10 | 53m 9s

Lost Viking Army

S46 Ep10 | 53m 9s

Video thumbnail: NOVA First Horse WarriorsPassport

NOVA

First Horse Warriors

The advent of horse riding changed the course of human history and our genetic makeup.

S46 Ep9 | 53m 9s

First Horse Warriors

S46 Ep9 | 53m 9s

Video thumbnail: NOVA Inside the MegafirePassport

NOVA

Inside the Megafire

Scientists investigate the deadly megafires that swept through California in 2018.

S46 Ep8 | 53m 16s

Inside the Megafire

S46 Ep8 | 53m 16s

Video thumbnail: NOVA Saving the Dead SeaPassport

NOVA

Saving the Dead Sea

Can a daring water engineering project revive the Dead Sea without altering its chemistry?

S46 Ep7 | 53m 15s

Saving the Dead Sea

S46 Ep7 | 53m 15s

Video thumbnail: NOVA The Next PompeiiPassport

NOVA

The Next Pompeii

In the shadow of Vesuvius and Pompeii, a lesser-known volcano puts Naples at risk.

S46 Ep6 | 53m 10s

The Next Pompeii

S46 Ep6 | 53m 10s

Video thumbnail: NOVA Rise of the RocketsPassport

NOVA

Rise of the Rockets

New technologies are promising a new renaissance in space travel.

S46 Ep5 | 53m 42s

Rise of the Rockets

S46 Ep5 | 53m 42s

See All Episodes

Extras From This Episode

Video thumbnail: NOVA Five Facts About the Planet Closest to Our Sun

NOVA

Five Facts About the Planet Closest to Our Sun

What makes Venus's next door neighbor unique?

Clip: S46 Ep12 | 1m 9s

Five Facts About the Planet Closest to Our Sun

Clip: S46 Ep12 | 1m 9s

Video thumbnail: NOVA The Planets: Inner Worlds Preview

NOVA

The Planets: Inner Worlds Preview

The rocky planets have similar origins, but only 1 supports life. Was it always this way?

Preview: S46 Ep12 | 26s

The Planets: Inner Worlds Preview

Preview: S46 Ep12 | 26s

Video thumbnail: NOVA The Planets Series Trailer

NOVA

The Planets Series Trailer

The life of our solar system told in five dramatic stories spanning billions of years.

Preview: S46 Ep12 | 3m 9s

The Planets Series Trailer

Preview: S46 Ep12 | 3m 9s

Video thumbnail: NOVA The Planets Series Teaser

NOVA

The Planets Series Teaser

The life of our solar system told in five dramatic stories spanning billions of years.

Preview: S46 Ep12 | 1m

The Planets Series Teaser

Preview: S46 Ep12 | 1m

Video thumbnail: NOVA Five Facts About Hot, Volcanic Venus

NOVA

Five Facts About Hot, Volcanic Venus

Our next door neighbor is most like Earth in terms of size and mass.

Clip: S46 Ep12 | 58s

Five Facts About Hot, Volcanic Venus

Clip: S46 Ep12 | 58s

Video thumbnail: NOVA Inside Look I "The Planets"

NOVA

Inside Look I "The Planets"

PBS journeys through the solar system to explore NOVA’s “The Planets.”

Clip: S46 Ep12 | 1m 30s

Inside Look I "The Planets"

Clip: S46 Ep12 | 1m 30s

See All Extras
NOVA Wonders

Series

NOVA Wonders

Watch

You Might Also Like

Nature
Secrets of the Dead
Breakthrough: The Ideas That Changed the World
Eons
Deep Look
Rivers of Life