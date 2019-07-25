The Planets: Inner Worlds
Season 46 Episode 12 | 53m 54s
The rocky planets—Mercury, Venus, Earth and Mars—were born of similar material around the same time. Yet only one of them supports life. Were Earth's neighbors always so extreme? And is there somewhere else in the solar system life might flourish?
Aired: 07/24/19
Aired: 07/24/19
