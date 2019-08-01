The Planets: Jupiter
Season 46 Episode 14 | 53m 18s
Jupiter’s massive gravitational force made it a wrecking ball when it barreled through the early solar system. But it also shaped life on Earth, delivering comets laden with water—and perhaps even the fateful asteroid that wiped out the dinosaurs.
Aired: 07/31/19
