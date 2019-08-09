The Planets: Saturn
Season 46 Episode 15 | 53m 24s
NASA’s <I>Cassini</i> explores Saturn for 13 years, looping through its icy rings and flying by its moons. The probe captures stunning ring-moon interactions, but when it finds the ingredients for life on the moon Enceladus, a bittersweet decision is made.
Aired: 08/07/19
Expires: 09/11/19Video has closed captioning.
Problems Playing Video?
Death Dive to Saturn
Follow Cassini's final days as it skims the cloud tops before plunging into the planet.
Amazing Discoveries from Cassini
Relive Cassini's greatest hits from its 13 years studying Saturn.
NOVA Wonders Are We Alone?
Hunt for clues in the universes to answer one of humanity’s biggest questions.
The Planets: Jupiter
Jupiter's massive gravitational force has made it a wrecking ball and a protector of Earth
Episode Links
National corporate funding for NOVA is provided by Draper. Major funding for NOVA is provided by the David H. Koch Fund for Science, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and PBS viewers.