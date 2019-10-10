Nature

The Serengeti Rules

Season 38 Episode 2 | 53m 14s

Travel back in time, from the Arctic Ocean to Pacific tide pools, with a pioneering group of scientists who make surprising discoveries that transform human understanding of nature and ecology. Based on a book of the same name, The Serengeti Rules had its theatrical premiere at Tribeca Film Festival and has won awards at the 2018 Wildscreen Panda Awards and Jackson Hole Science Media Awards.

Aired: 10/09/19

Expires: 11/06/19

Rating: TV-PG

Video has closed captioning.

