The Silence of Others
Season 32 Episode 11 | 1h 23m 22s
The Silence of Others reveals the epic struggle of victims of Spain’s 40-year dictatorship under Francisco Franco as they continue to seek justice four decades into democracy. Filmed over six years, the film follows the survivors organizing the groundbreaking “Argentine Lawsuit” to fight a state-imposed amnesia of crimes against humanity.
Aired: 09/30/19
Expires: 10/14/19
