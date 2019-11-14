The Trump Impeachment Hearings - Day 1
Special | 6h
Amb. William Taylor and deputy assistant secretary of state George Kent testify in an open impeachment hearing before the House Intelligence Committee.
Aired: 11/13/19Video has closed captioning.
Problems Playing Video?
Major corporate funding for the PBS NewsHour is provided by BNSF, Consumer Cellular, Leidos, Babbel, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Mutual of America. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.