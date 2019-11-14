PBS NewsHour

The Trump Impeachment Hearings - Day 1

Special | 6h

Amb. William Taylor and deputy assistant secretary of state George Kent testify in an open impeachment hearing before the House Intelligence Committee.

Aired: 11/13/19

Rating: NR

Video has closed captioning.

