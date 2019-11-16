The Trump Impeachment Hearings - Day 2
Special | 6h 33m 19s
Marie Yovanovitch, the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine who was ousted from her position, is scheduled to testify Friday in a public hearing as part of the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.
Aired: 11/15/19Video has closed captioning.
