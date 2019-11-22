PBS NewsHour

The Trump Impeachment Hearings - Day 5

Special | 7h 26m 33s

Fiona Hill, the former National Security Council senior director for Europe and Russia, and David Holmes, the political affairs counselor at the U.S. embassy in Kiev, Ukraine, will testify Thursday in the impeachment probe into President Donald Trump. The PBS NewsHour is hosting live coverage of the hearings beginning at 9 a.m. ET.

Aired: 11/21/19

Rating: NR

Video has closed captioning.

