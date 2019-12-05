PBS NewsHour

The Trump Impeachment Hearings - House Judiciary Committee

Special | 8h 33m 45s

The Wednesday hearing will examine the premise of “high crimes and misdemeanors” by hearing from scholars and experts. The hearing by the Judiciary comes after the House Intelligence Committee held 5 days of hearings late last month.

Aired: 12/04/19

Rating: NR

Video has closed captioning.

