The Worker's Cup

In 2022, Qatar will host the biggest sporting event in the world, the FIFA World Cup. But right now, far away from the bright lights, star athletes and adoring fans, the tournament is being built on the backs of 1.6 million African and Asian migrant workers. The Workers Cup gives voice to the men who are laboring to build sport’s grandest stage and competing in a soccer tournament of their own.

Aired: 07/09/18

Expires: 08/10/18

Rating: TV-PG

Video has closed captioning.
Extras From This Episode

Video thumbnail: POV The Workers Cup - Modern Slavery?

POV

The Workers Cup - Modern Slavery?

During lunch, workers discuss their definitions of "freedom."

Clip: S31 Ep5 | 3m 19s

The Workers Cup - Modern Slavery?

Clip: S31 Ep5 | 3m 19s

Video thumbnail: POV The Workers Cup - Housing

POV

The Workers Cup - Housing

We learn that foreign workers outnumber Qataris and see life in company housing.

Clip: S31 Ep5 | 5m 3s

The Workers Cup - Housing

Clip: S31 Ep5 | 5m 3s

Video thumbnail: POV The Workers Cup - Typical Work

POV

The Workers Cup - Typical Work

We see the typical work and working conditions in Qatar, and meet Kenneth.

Clip: S31 Ep5 | 4m 18s

The Workers Cup - Typical Work

Clip: S31 Ep5 | 4m 18s

Video thumbnail: POV The Workers Cup - Pay and Recreation

POV

The Workers Cup - Pay and Recreation

The manager of the company soccer team calculates the cost of fielding a team.

Clip: S31 Ep5 | 4m 9s

The Workers Cup - Pay and Recreation

Clip: S31 Ep5 | 4m 9s

