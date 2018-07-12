The Worker's Cup

By creating an account, you acknowledge that PBS may share your information with our member stations and our respective service providers, and that you have read and understand the Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
In 2022, Qatar will host the biggest sporting event in the world, the FIFA World Cup. But right now, far away from the bright lights, star athletes and adoring fans, the tournament is being built on the backs of 1.6 million African and Asian migrant workers. The Workers Cup gives voice to the men who are laboring to build sport’s grandest stage and competing in a soccer tournament of their own.