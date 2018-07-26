FRONTLINE

UN Sex Abuse Scandal

Season 36 Episode 11 | 54m 47s

Ramita Navai investigates sex abuse by United Nations peacekeepers in the world’s conflict zones. She traces allegations from the Democratic Republic of Congo to the Central African Republic, with firsthand accounts from survivors, witnesses and officials. She examines why criminal accountability for UN peacekeepers accused of sexual abuse remains so elusive.

Aired: 04/27/18

Rating: NR

Video has closed captioning.

Buy Now:

Watch Preview

Problems Playing Video?

Closed Captioning

More Episodes

Video thumbnail: FRONTLINE UN Sex Abuse Scandal

Now Showing

FRONTLINE

UN Sex Abuse Scandal

An investigation into sex abuse by UN peacekeepers in the world’s conflict zones.

S36 Ep11 | 54m 47s

UN Sex Abuse Scandal

S36 Ep11 | 54m 47s

Video thumbnail: FRONTLINE Blackout in Puerto Rico

FRONTLINE

Blackout in Puerto Rico

An in-depth look why Puerto Rico was left struggling to survive after Hurricane Maria.

S36 Ep10 | 54m 47s

Blackout in Puerto Rico

S36 Ep10 | 54m 47s

Video thumbnail: FRONTLINE Trafficked in America

FRONTLINE

Trafficked in America

The story of Guatemalan teens trafficked to Ohio and forced to work against their will.

S36 Ep9 | 54m 47s

Trafficked in America

S36 Ep9 | 54m 47s

Video thumbnail: FRONTLINE McCain

FRONTLINE

McCain

Inside John McCain’s complicated relationship with President Trump and his own party.

S36 Ep8 | 54m 47s

McCain

S36 Ep8 | 54m 47s

Video thumbnail: FRONTLINE Trump's Takeover

FRONTLINE

Trump's Takeover

Inside President Trump's high-stakes battle for control of the Republican Party.

S36 Ep7 | 54m 47s

Trump's Takeover

S36 Ep7 | 54m 47s

Video thumbnail: FRONTLINE Weinstein

FRONTLINE

Weinstein

FRONTLINE investigates the allegations around Harvey Weinstein in an updated film.

S36 Ep6 | 54m 18s

Weinstein

S36 Ep6 | 54m 18s

Video thumbnail: FRONTLINE The Gang Crackdown

FRONTLINE

The Gang Crackdown

FRONTLINE investigates a crackdown on the gang MS-13 on Long Island.

S36 Ep5 | 54m 48s

The Gang Crackdown

S36 Ep5 | 54m 48s

Video thumbnail: FRONTLINE Exodus: The Journey Continues

FRONTLINE

Exodus: The Journey Continues

The intimate stories of refugees and migrants, caught in Europe's tightened borders.

S36 Ep4 | 1h 54m 47s

Exodus: The Journey Continues

S36 Ep4 | 1h 54m 47s

Video thumbnail: FRONTLINE Putin's Revenge | Part Two

FRONTLINE

Putin's Revenge | Part Two

The inside story of how Vladimir Putin came to see America as an enemy.

S36 Ep3 | 54m 37s

Putin's Revenge | Part Two

S36 Ep3 | 54m 37s

Video thumbnail: FRONTLINE Putin's Revenge | Part One

FRONTLINE

Putin's Revenge | Part One

The inside story of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s conflict with the United States.

S36 Ep2 | 54m 43s

Putin's Revenge | Part One

S36 Ep2 | 54m 43s

Video thumbnail: FRONTLINE Mosul/Inside Yemen

FRONTLINE

Mosul/Inside Yemen

The story of an Iraqi unit that fought ISIS, and a look at Yemen’s humanitarian crisis.

S36 Ep1 | 54m 38s

Mosul/Inside Yemen

S36 Ep1 | 54m 38s

See All Episodes

Extras From This Episode

Video thumbnail: FRONTLINE "UN Sex Abuse Scandal" - Preview

FRONTLINE

"UN Sex Abuse Scandal" - Preview

An investigation of sex abuse by United Nations peacekeepers in the world's conflict zones

Preview: S36 Ep11 | 31s

"UN Sex Abuse Scandal" - Preview

Preview: S36 Ep11 | 31s

See All