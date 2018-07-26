UN Sex Abuse Scandal

By creating an account, you acknowledge that PBS may share your information with our member stations and our respective service providers, and that you have read and understand the Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Ramita Navai investigates sex abuse by United Nations peacekeepers in the world’s conflict zones. She traces allegations from the Democratic Republic of Congo to the Central African Republic, with firsthand accounts from survivors, witnesses and officials. She examines why criminal accountability for UN peacekeepers accused of sexual abuse remains so elusive.