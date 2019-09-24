Great Performances

Now Hear This “Vivaldi: Something Completely Different”

Season 47 Episode 1 | 53m 16s

Scott Yoo crosses Northern Italy, chasing the story of one of the most recorded pieces of music in the world, Vivaldi’s “The Four Seasons,” and discovers how the composer merged religious melodies, opera and a new level of violin playing to launch a new era of music.

