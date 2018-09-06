POV

Voices of the Sea

Season 31 Episode 12 | 1h 22m 51s

Revealing stark realities for the poorest of rural Cubans with unique access and empathy, this is the story of a 30-something mother of four longing for a better life. The tension between wife and aging husband—one desperate to leave, the other content to stay—builds into a high stakes family drama after her brother and the couple’s neighbors escape.

Aired: 09/03/18

Expires: 09/17/18

Rating: TV-PG

Extras From This Episode

Pita questions the rosy picture that so many Cubans have of life in the U.S.

We see people repairing what they have because they can’t afford to replace it.

Mariela talks to Roilan, who has reached the U.S. safely and is working as a landscaper.

We meet Mariela, Pita, and their family, and get a glimpse into their lives.

A mother yearns to escape the hardships of Cuba for a potentially fatal American dream.

