What is a Food Incubator?

In their never-ending bucket list journey, the Brass Sisters discover what a food incubator is, learning about chutney, out of the ordinary cookies and savory rugelach. Wanting to thank their new food friends, Sheila and Marilynn whip up cashew & chutney treats into a ‘tower’ of rugelach, drizzled with balsamic and fluff drizzle.