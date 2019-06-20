When Whales Walked: Journeys in Deep Time
When Whales Walked: Journeys in Deep Time
Special | 1h 54m 37s
Discover the evolutionary secrets of some of the world’s most majestic creatures. From voracious crocodiles and acrobatic birds to stupendous whales and majestic elephants, WHEN WHALES WALKED follows top scientists on a global adventure as they follow clues from the fossil record and change what we thought we knew about the evolution of iconic beasts.
Aired: 06/19/19
Expires: 07/18/19Video has closed captioning.
A Shining Red Production in association with Twin Cities Public Television, Inc.