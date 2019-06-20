When Whales Walked: Journeys in Deep Time

Special | 1h 54m 37s

Discover the evolutionary secrets of some of the world’s most majestic creatures. From voracious crocodiles and acrobatic birds to stupendous whales and majestic elephants, WHEN WHALES WALKED follows top scientists on a global adventure as they follow clues from the fossil record and change what we thought we knew about the evolution of iconic beasts.

Aired: 06/19/19

Expires: 07/18/19

Rating: TV-PG

Video has closed captioning.
A Shining Red Production in association with Twin Cities Public Television, Inc.

Extras From This Special

When Whales Walked: Journeys in Deep Time | Trailer

Discover the evolutionary secrets of some of the world’s most majestic creatures.

Preview: Special | 2m 21s

When Whales Walked: Journeys in Deep Time | Teaser

Discover the evolutionary secrets of some of the world’s most majestic creatures.

Clip: Special | 2m 10s

When Whales Walked: Journeys in Deep Time | Preview

Discover the evolutionary secrets of some of the world’s most majestic creatures.

Preview: Special | 30s

When Whales Walked: Journeys in Deep Time Intro

Discover the evolutionary secrets of some of the world’s most majestic creatures.

Preview: Special | 2m 10s

