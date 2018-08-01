POV

Whose Streets?

Season 31 Episode 9 | 1h 23m 19s

When unarmed teenager Michael Brown is killed by police and left lying in the street for hours, it marks a breaking point for the residents of St. Louis. Whose Streets? is an unflinching look at the Ferguson uprising. As the national guard rolls in, citizens mount a powerful battle cry announcing that their generation is fighting not just for their civil rights, but for the right to live.

Aired: 07/30/18

Expires: 08/13/18

Rating: TV-14

