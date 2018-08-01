By creating an account, you acknowledge that PBS may share your information with our member stations and our respective service providers, and that you have read and understand the Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
When unarmed teenager Michael Brown is killed by police and left lying in the street for hours, it marks a breaking point for the residents of St. Louis. Whose Streets? is an unflinching look at the Ferguson uprising. As the national guard rolls in, citizens mount a powerful battle cry announcing that their generation is fighting not just for their civil rights, but for the right to live.