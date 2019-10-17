NOVA

Why Bridges Collapse

Season 46 Episode 18 | 53m 9s

In 2018, Italy’s Morandi Bridge collapsed, tragically killing 43 people. For 50 years, the iconic bridge had withstood the elements—and stress from ever-increasing traffic. What went wrong that fateful day? And how can new engineering technology protect bridge infrastructure to prevent such tragic failures in the future?

Aired: 10/16/19

Expires: 11/13/19

Rating: NR

Video thumbnail: NOVA Why Bridges Collapse Preview

NOVA

Why Bridges Collapse Preview

Can new engineering techniques help prevent deadly bridge collapses?

Preview: S46 Ep18 | 28s

Why Bridges Collapse Preview

Preview: S46 Ep18 | 28s

Video thumbnail: NOVA How West Virginia's Silver Bridge Fell in 1967

NOVA

How West Virginia's Silver Bridge Fell in 1967

What is a single-point bridge failure?

Clip: S46 Ep18 | 3m 15s

How West Virginia's Silver Bridge Fell in 1967

Clip: S46 Ep18 | 3m 15s

Video thumbnail: NOVA Survivors Recount Bridge Collapse in Genoa, Italy

NOVA

Survivors Recount Bridge Collapse in Genoa, Italy

Hear from two survivors of a tragic bridge collapse.

Clip: S46 Ep18 | 2m 34s

Survivors Recount Bridge Collapse in Genoa, Italy

Clip: S46 Ep18 | 2m 34s

