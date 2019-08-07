American Experience

Woodstock

Season 31 Episode 6 | 1h 39m 1s

In August, 1969, half a million people from all walks of life and every corner of the country converged on a small dairy farm in upstate New York. They came to hear the concert of their lives, but most experienced something far more profound.

Aired: 08/06/19

Expires: 09/03/19

Rating: TV-PG

Video has closed captioning.

Buy Now:

Watch Preview

Problems Playing Video?

Closed Captioning

Corporate sponsorship for American Experience is provided by Liberty Mutual Insurance and Consumer Cellular. Major funding by the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation.

More Episodes

Video thumbnail: American Experience Woodstock

Now Showing

American Experience

Woodstock

They came to hear the concert of their lives, but experienced something far more profound.

S31 Ep6 | 1h 39m 1s

Woodstock

S31 Ep6 | 1h 39m 1s

Video thumbnail: American Experience Chasing the Moon, Part 3

American Experience

Chasing the Moon, Part 3

Chasing the Moon, Part 3

S31 Ep5 | 1h 52m 33s

Chasing the Moon, Part 3

S31 Ep5 | 1h 52m 33s

Video thumbnail: American Experience Chasing the Moon, Part 2

American Experience

Chasing the Moon, Part 2

Chasing the Moon, Part 2

S31 Ep4 | 1h 52m 6s

Chasing the Moon, Part 2

S31 Ep4 | 1h 52m 6s

Video thumbnail: American Experience Chasing the Moon, Part 1

American Experience

Chasing the Moon, Part 1

“Chasing the Moon,” a film by Robert Stone, premieres July 8 on PBS.

S31 Ep3 | 1h 52m 55s

Chasing the Moon, Part 1

S31 Ep3 | 1h 52m 55s

Video thumbnail: American Experience SealabPassport

American Experience

Sealab

The little-known story of the daring program that revolutionized undersea exploration.

S31 Ep2 | 53m 13s

Sealab

S31 Ep2 | 53m 13s

Video thumbnail: American Experience The SwampPassport

American Experience

The Swamp

The history of the Everglades is a story of humanity’s attempt to conquer nature.

S31 Ep1 | 1h 53m 13s

The Swamp

S31 Ep1 | 1h 53m 13s

See All Episodes

Extras From This Episode

Video thumbnail: American Experience Official Trailer | Woodstock | PBS

American Experience

Official Trailer | Woodstock | PBS

They came for the concert of their lives, but most experienced something far more profound

Preview: S31 Ep6 | 30s

Official Trailer | Woodstock | PBS

Preview: S31 Ep6 | 30s

Video thumbnail: American Experience Joel Rosenman: Woodstock Producer

American Experience

Joel Rosenman: Woodstock Producer

In 1969, Joel Rosenman and his partners met to brainstorm what would become Woodstock.

Clip: S31 Ep6 | 1m 13s

Joel Rosenman: Woodstock Producer

Clip: S31 Ep6 | 1m 13s

Video thumbnail: American Experience Chapter 1 | Woodstock

American Experience

Chapter 1 | Woodstock

Watch chapter 1 of Woodstock.

Clip: S31 Ep6 | 9m 59s

Chapter 1 | Woodstock

Clip: S31 Ep6 | 9m 59s

Video thumbnail: American Experience Max Yasgur: Woodstock’s unexpected champion

American Experience

Max Yasgur: Woodstock’s unexpected champion

Max Yasgur, a dairy farmer agreed to host Woodstock on his property.

Clip: S31 Ep6 | 1m 7s

Max Yasgur: Woodstock’s unexpected champion

Clip: S31 Ep6 | 1m 7s

Video thumbnail: American Experience Wavy Gravy: “Please Chief” of Woodstock

American Experience

Wavy Gravy: “Please Chief” of Woodstock

Hugh Romney, aka Wavy Gravy, was an American figure of the 1960s counter culture.

Clip: S31 Ep6 | 1m 13s

Wavy Gravy: “Please Chief” of Woodstock

Clip: S31 Ep6 | 1m 13s

Video thumbnail: American Experience Trailer | Woodstock

American Experience

Trailer | Woodstock

In 1969, about half a million people gathered at a farm in upstate New York to hear music.

Preview: S31 Ep6 | 2m 1s

Trailer | Woodstock

Preview: S31 Ep6 | 2m 1s

See All Extras
The Road to Apollo

Interactive

The Road to Apollo

Launch interactive

You Might Also Like

American Masters
Secrets of the Dead
Origin of Everything
Country Music
Seize and Secure: The Battle for La Fière
The Greeks