World's Fastest Animal

NOVAWorld's Fastest Animal Season 45 Episode 17 | 53m 4s See the world through the eyes of nature's fastest animal: the peregrine falcon. Though once perilously endangered in the U.S., this spectacular predator is now thriving again in American cities and on every continent but Antarctica. What is the secret to its predatory prowess? Join expert falconer Lloyd Buck as he trains a captive peregrine and puts its hunting skills to the test. Aired: 11/21/18 Expires: 12/19/18 Rating: TV-PG