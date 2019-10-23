Zero Tolerance
Season 2019 Episode 15 | 54m 18s
How Trump turned immigration into a powerful political weapon that fueled division. Inside the effort by three insurgents to tap into populist anger, transform the GOP, and crack down on immigration.
Aired: 10/22/19Video has closed captioning.
